Two additional trains operate this morning – SLTB also increases number of buses

Although 19 train journeys had been planned this morning to transport to Colombo from outstations, both state and private sector employees, due to commuter requirements two additional trains had to be deployed, the Railway Department said.

Superintendent of Railway Travel Gamini Seneviratne said that for state and private sector employees who had not reserved seats previously they could submit the work place identity card or SMS messages which had been sent by their work places and that they were given the opportunity to travel on trains.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board had deployed more buses in comparison to last week, the SLTB General Manager – Operations, Panduka Swarnahansa said.

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne said that apart from the two districts in which the curfew is in force private buses were in operation as usual in all other districts.

He also said that buses will be deployed in the same manner, this evening as well.