Do not gather to commemorate the people who died during the war - Order issued from the Jaffna Court

The Magistrate Court of Jaffna has issued an injunction ordering that people should not gather together to commemorate the dead in the war within the Jaffna district.

The Police Media Division said that this order was issued taking into consideration submission of facts by the Jaffna Police to the Court in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Jaffna Magistrate Court ordered that 11 persons who participated in meetings in relation to commemorative functions being held in remembrance of the dead be sent for self-quarantine.

Accordingly, the Court has ordered further that these persons be sent for a 14-day quarantine period under the Jaffna district Medical Health Officer.