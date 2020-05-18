සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Fire at Deyiyandara Court on 13 May - suspect apprehended

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 16:34

A suspect together with a hand grenade in possession was captured in connection with the fire at the Matara- Deyiyandara Magistrate Court recently.  

The suspect who was arrested is a resident of Deyiyandara – Dewalegama and he is someone who is alleged to have carried out a number of crimes.

Subsequent to being presented at the Deyiyandara Magistrate Court today, he was remanded until 28 of this month.

This fire broke out in the Deyiyandara Magistrate Court on 13 May and a number of documents were destroyed.

