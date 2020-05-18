සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

100 multi-day vessels which went to sea return to the Beruwala Harbour

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:06

100+multi-day+vessels+which+went+to+sea+return+to+the+Beruwala+Harbour

About 100 multi-day vessels which went to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour returned due to inclement weather.

The Meteorology Department announced yesterday and today that Fishing and Naval communities should withdraw from sea activities.

Accordingly, almost all multi-day fishing vessels which went to sea have reached the Beruwala Fishing Harbour by this afternoon, our Hiru Correspondent said.

The Meteorology Department said that speed of winds in sea areas off the coast of Puttalam up to Pottuvil could increase up to 70 – 80 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hour period has been reported from Nuwara Eliya – Bagawanthalawa. It was 55 mm. 

Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 986
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 986
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 19:27

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 986 according to the latest information... Read More

Boat capsizes in Beruwela killing two people on board
Boat capsizes in Beruwela killing two people on board
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:05

Two persons have died when a fishing boat capsized in the seas off Beruwala, Maggona, the Disaster Management Center said.  Read More

22 More complete quarantine and leave
22 More complete quarantine and leave
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:06

22 persons who completed their quarantine period at the Navy Quarantine Center in Nachchikuda – Mannar have left. Accordingly, all persons who were... Read More



Trending News

Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
18 May 2020
Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
18 May 2020
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
17 May 2020
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970
17 May 2020
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
18 May 2020
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.