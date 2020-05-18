100+multi-day+vessels+which+went+to+sea+return+to+the+Beruwala+Harbour

About 100 multi-day vessels which went to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour returned due to inclement weather.

The Meteorology Department announced yesterday and today that Fishing and Naval communities should withdraw from sea activities.

Accordingly, almost all multi-day fishing vessels which went to sea have reached the Beruwala Fishing Harbour by this afternoon, our Hiru Correspondent said.

The Meteorology Department said that speed of winds in sea areas off the coast of Puttalam up to Pottuvil could increase up to 70 – 80 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hour period has been reported from Nuwara Eliya – Bagawanthalawa. It was 55 mm.