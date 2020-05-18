Boat+capsizes+in+Beruwela+killing+two+people+on+board

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:05
Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 986 according to the latest information... Read More
DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter says that the news of her arrival to Sri Lanka is false Thuruni Sashrika, daughter of DIG Ajith Rohana has stated that she... Read More
About 100 multi-day vessels which went to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour returned due to inclement weather. The Meteorology Department announced... Read More