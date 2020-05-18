සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Winds of 200 kilometers per hour due to the cyclone 'Ampan'

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 19:42

Winds+of+200+kilometers+per+hour+due+to+the+cyclone+%27Ampan%27
The Super Cyclonic Strom “AMPHAN” over central Bay of Bengal is still affecting weather over the island. Under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall of about 100mm can be expected at some places in the western hilly areas especially in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Rathnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.

Two fishermen were killed when a fishing vessel capsized after going to sea despite warnings to stay away.

The Disaster Management Center said that the boat had crashed off the Maggona beach in Beruwala this afternoon. The fishermen are said to be residents of the area.

Meanwhile, a fishing vessel which left from Negombo this morning has been reported missing. Our correspondent said that there were two fishermen in it.

The Meteorology Department has informed fishing and naval communities not to venture into deep or shallow seas around the island until further notice. Accordingly, about 100 multi-day fishing boats that set sail from the Beruwala fishing harbor have returned to the harbor.

The Department said that the speed of winds from Puttalam to Galle and through Hambantota to Pottuvil could be between 70 to 80 kilometers per hour.

At the same time strong winds up to 200 kilometers per hour in the Southeastern and Southwest Bay of Bengal could be experienced from time to time. Rainfall exceeding 150mm could occur in the upcoming 48 hours in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces.

This is reported to be the worst cyclone in the Bay of Bengal for the last 21 years.

Meanwhile, the risk of landslides has been extended to 10 districts including Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya.

The highest rainfall for the past 24 hours has been reported from Bogawantalawa, Nuwara Eliya. It's 55 millimeters.
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 991
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 991
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 22:57

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 991 according to the latest information... Read More

Government's program to recommence the civilian life was implemented all island (Video)
Government's program to recommence the civilian life was implemented all island (Video)
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 22:42

Island wide curfew was lifted this morning, Monday 18 May at 5.00 am for 23 districts except Colombo and Gampaha.Curfew will be imposed in these districts... Read More

Those who died in the war remembered in the North and East - (Video)
Those who died in the war remembered in the North and East - (Video)
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 23:57

Several commemoration events were held today, in the Northern and Eastern Provinces to remember those who died in the war. Former Northern Province Chief... Read More



Trending News

Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
18 May 2020
Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
18 May 2020
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
18 May 2020
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
18 May 2020
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
Island wide curfew was lifted this morning, for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha
18 May 2020
Island wide curfew was lifted this morning, for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.