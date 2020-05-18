සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 986

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 19:27

Five+%2805%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+986

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 986 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

All five are reported to be Navy personnel.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 986
Recovered and discharged – 559
Active cases – 418
New Cases for the day - 05
Observation in Hospitals – 149

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted44,391

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

18-May

05*

Tbc*

17-May

21*

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

 

News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 19:35

DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter says that the news of her arrival to Sri Lanka is false Thuruni Sashrika, daughter of DIG Ajith Rohana has stated that she... Read More

Boat capsizes in Beruwela killing two people on board
Boat capsizes in Beruwela killing two people on board
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:05

Two persons have died when a fishing boat capsized in the seas off Beruwala, Maggona, the Disaster Management Center said.  Read More

100 multi-day vessels which went to sea return to the Beruwala Harbour
100 multi-day vessels which went to sea return to the Beruwala Harbour
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:06

About 100 multi-day vessels which went to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour returned due to inclement weather. The Meteorology Department announced... Read More



Trending News

Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
18 May 2020
Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
18 May 2020
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
17 May 2020
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970
17 May 2020
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
18 May 2020
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.