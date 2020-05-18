Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 986

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 986 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
All five are reported to be Navy personnel.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 986
Recovered and discharged – 559
Active cases – 418
New Cases for the day - 05
Observation in Hospitals – 149
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 44,391
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
18-May
|
05*
|
Tbc*
|
17-May
|
21*
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642