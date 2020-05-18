The Hiru journey in search of the true owners of 11 years of freedom (Video)

While the war ended in victory, we still have tremendous respect and honour for the people who sacrificed their lives for it.

With that feeling of respect, the Hiru news team went to a very special place today.

It is a journey that we cannot avoid as a grateful nation.

This was to the Aththidiya Mihidu Seth Medura.

It is only the heroic soldiers who actively contribute to the war know the experience of the horrific battle on a battlefield.

After three decades of darkness, our country has been enjoying freedom for 11 years.