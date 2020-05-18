සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Police raid a large-scale illicit liquor brewery in the Muthurajawela marshy lands

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 23:38

Police have raided a large-scale illicit liquor brewery in the Muthurajawela marshy lands in Pamunugama, Negombo.

Police arrested 22 suspects in the raid.

According to information received, a special police team has seized 52,260 litres of liquor and 268 barrels used for brewing liquor.

The raid was conducted by Western Province Anti-Corruption Unit, Negombo Division Anti-Corruption Unit and Pamunagama Police Station under the supervision of Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon and DIG in charge of the Western Province – North Divison, Waruna Jayasundara.

Over the past five months, police have raided illicit liquor brewery centres and seized 2,290 barrels, 93,888 bottles of ‘Gauda’ and arrested 10,885 suspects in the Negombo, Gampaha and Kelaniya areas.






