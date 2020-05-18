සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 991

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 22:57

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 991 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 991
Recovered and discharged – 559
Active cases – 423
New Cases for the day - 10 
Observation in Hospitals – 149

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted44,391

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

18-May

10*

Tbc*

17-May

21*

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642
* on going data to be updated
Trending News

International News

Media Network
