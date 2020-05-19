සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 992

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 6:28

One++%2801%29+more+person+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+992

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 992 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

From the last six covid-19 positive persons reported, five are from Navy and one returnee from Singapore who was undergoing Quarantine.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 992
Recovered and discharged – 559
Active cases – 424
New Cases for the day - 11
Observation in Hospitals – 149

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted44,391

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

18-May

11*

Tbc*

17-May

21

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

Ampan 900 km away from Trincomalee; heavy rains in excess of 150 mm expected in 7 districts today
Ampan 900 km away from Trincomalee; heavy rains in excess of 150 mm expected in 7 districts today
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 8:36

The Super Cyclonic Storm ”AMPHAN” (Ampan) is now over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 900 km North-east of Trincomalee.It is very likely... Read More

11 more Corona patients;Total number increases to 992
11 more Corona patients;Total number increases to 992
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 8:28

With the reporting of 11 more Coronavirus patients, the total number of infected patients has risen to 992.The government news department noted that out... Read More

Security units advised to prevent meetings in the North under the quarantine regulations
Security units advised to prevent meetings in the North under the quarantine regulations
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 8:27

The ministry of defense has advised the security units in the north, to suspend gatherings, under quarantine regulations in order to prevent the spread... Read More



Trending News

Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
18 May 2020
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
18 May 2020
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
18 May 2020
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
Laws imposed making it compulsory to wear face masks in Kuwait and Qatar
18 May 2020
Laws imposed making it compulsory to wear face masks in Kuwait and Qatar
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.