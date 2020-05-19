සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 19 May - Thundershowers over 100mm in several places today

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 7:01

The Super Cyclonic Storm ”AMPHAN” over west-central Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, lay centered near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 86.5°E, about 900 km North-east of Trincomalee at 11.30 p.m. yesterday (18th May). It is very likely to move north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during the afternoon of 20th May.

Due to the influence of the system, the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated heavy showers above 100 mm in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Matale, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of Showers will occur in North and North-central provinces.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours;

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (50-55) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The sea areas around the island can be rough and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Potuvil will be very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected
during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
