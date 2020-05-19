Two+men+arrested+for+transporting+six+turtles+to+be+sold+for+meat

Police have arrested two suspects for transporting six turtles on a motorcycle in the Mahauswewa area in Marumangoda, Anamaduwa.



It was reported that the suspects were taken into custody when the six turtles were being taken to be sold for meat.



The suspects are to be produced before the Anamaduwa Magistrate's Court today (19).



The Anamaduwa Police stated that the tortoises will be handed over to the Wildlife through the courts.