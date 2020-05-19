සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Supreme Court to resume hearing petitions against election notice and dissolving of praliament

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 9:14

The seven Fundamental Rights petitions filed calling for the gazette proclamation dissolving parliament and the gazette notification issued by the Election commission, to be annulled, is scheduled to resume at 10.00 am today.

The hearing commenced yesterday before a five-member panel of judges led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

Additional Solicitor General Indika Demuni de Silva, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, stated that preliminary objections would be filed to the petitions.

The bench informed the Additional Solicitor General to submit the preliminary objections after the petitioners' lawyers have filed their submissions. 

Thereafter, President's Counsel M. A. Summanthiran who appeared for the petitioner Attorney-at-Law Charitha Goonaratne, said that the Election Commission had set a date for the election at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) had named the coronavirus as a pandemic in early March. 

He pointed out that the authorities have violated not only the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act but also the Fundamental Rights of the people of the country by not convening within three months as per the provisions of the Constitution.

The President's Counsel also stated that the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President dissolving Parliament from March 2 has now become null and void since it was not possible to convene parliament within the stipulated three months.

Accordingly, the President's Counsel of the first petitioner concluded their submissions yesterday and the lawyer for the second petitioner is due to make submissions today.

 

