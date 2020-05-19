සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The 11 National War Heroes Commemoration function today

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 10:15

The+11+National+War+Heroes+Commemoration+function+today

The eleventh National War Heroes Commemoration function is scheduled to be held today under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Battaramulla – National War Heroes Memorial.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Defence Secretary, Commanders of the tri-forces as well as relatives of the deceased war heroes will participate in this occasion.

This function is due to be held at 4.00 pm today giving priority to instructions provided by the health sectors.

It has been planned to grant promotions to 14,617 members of the Army in conjunction with this function. It is said that acting Chief of Staff of the Army, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva is awarding these promotions, giving a value to the commitment being made by Army personnel to other ranks of the Army as encouragement.

Accordingly, these promotions which will come into effect from today, the Army Media Division said will be the highest number of promotions granted in a day in the history of the Army.

In the battle against LTTE terrorism which ended in May of 2009 23,962 members of the Army, 1160 from the Navy, 443 from the Air Force and 2598 from the Police as well 456 from the Civil Defence Service sacrificed their lives.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has said that the battle which ended in victory on 19 May 2009 being able to turn into reality the aspirations of all sectors of people is a very valuable honour on behalf of war heroes.

In his statement the President points out further that during the past in the face of threats to the unitary status of the country and national security, overall people who loved the motherland were in shock and confusion.

The aspirations of people who were anguished by this were lawfulness instead of unlawfulness, justice in place of injustice and to confirm fairness instead of unfairness and to honour the dedication of war heroes which President Rajapaksa said has already been arranged for.

Issuing a statement Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the war that prevailed during the past was not against the Tamil people but against an organization which was named by the FBI organization of America as the fiercest terrorists in the world.

Although the war ended bringing victory to mother-lanka what we have in our minds on behalf of those who sacrificed their lives on behalf of it is respect, the Prime Minister says in his statement. He has also mentioned that it is the brave war heroes who actively contributed towards this experience are the only ones who know the horrendousness of a war field where the sound of gun shots reverberate.

Meanwhile, our war heroes who actively contributed to the war and are receiving medical treatment at the Attidiya – Mihindu Seth Medura mention the cruelness of the Tiger Organization and the dreadfulness of the war.

Gin Ganga at minor flood level
Gin Ganga at minor flood level
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 14:21

Water level of Ging Ganga is at minor flood level at Thawalama & Baddegama; People in Neluwa, Thawalama & Kotapola are advised to evacuate to safe... Read More

Ten more Covid-19 patients recover
Ten more Covid-19 patients recover
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 13:05

Ten more persons infected with the Covid-19 virus have recovered and been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka... Read More

Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange begins on a positive note
Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange begins on a positive note
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 13:06

The Colombo Stock Exchange began the day’s activities positively. Initially the S & P Sri Lanka20 Index showed an increase of 2.54 percent and... Read More



Trending News

News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
18 May 2020
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
Winds of 200 kilometers per hour due to the cyclone 'Ampan'
18 May 2020
Winds of 200 kilometers per hour due to the cyclone 'Ampan'
Registration for overseas employment from 20 May
18 May 2020
Registration for overseas employment from 20 May
Northern Security Forces instructed to prevent gatherings or meetings under Quarantine regulations
18 May 2020
Northern Security Forces instructed to prevent gatherings or meetings under Quarantine regulations

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.