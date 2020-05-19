සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ampan 900 km away from Trincomalee; heavy rains in excess of 150 mm expected in 7 districts today

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 8:36

Ampan+900+km+away+from+Trincomalee%3B+heavy+rains+in+excess+of+150+mm+expected+in+7+districts+today
The Super Cyclonic Storm ”AMPHAN” (Ampan) is now over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 900 km North-east of Trincomalee.
It is very likely to move north-northeastwards towards the west Bengal coast during the afternoon on 20th May.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated heavy showers above 100 millimetres in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Matale, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part of the country (particularly in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces) is expected to continue further. Very heavy falls above 150 mm will occur at some places in Nuwara-Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts during next 24 hours.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.

Following rainfalls were recorded at the automatic weather stations from 08.30 a.m. on 18.05.2020 to 07.00 a.m. on 19.05.2020.

Neluwa (NBRO) (Galle district) 168.5
Kiriella (Ratnapura district) 166.0
Duli ella (Galle district) 130.0
Dellawa (Galle district) 120.0
Bogoda (Galle district) 115.5
Alston estate (Nuwara-eliya district) 104.5
Ingiriya (Kalutara district) 112.5
Opatha (Galle district) 107.0
Walallawita (Kalutara district) 102.0
11 more Corona patients;Total number increases to 992
11 more Corona patients;Total number increases to 992
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 8:28

With the reporting of 11 more Coronavirus patients, the total number of infected patients has risen to 992.The government news department noted that out... Read More

Security units advised to prevent meetings in the North under the quarantine regulations
Security units advised to prevent meetings in the North under the quarantine regulations
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 8:27

The ministry of defense has advised the security units in the north, to suspend gatherings, under quarantine regulations in order to prevent the spread... Read More

Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 7:11

From the last six covid-19 positive persons reported, five are from Navy and one returnee from Singapore who was undergoing Quarantine. Therefore out of... Read More



Trending News

Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
18 May 2020
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
18 May 2020
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
18 May 2020
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
Laws imposed making it compulsory to wear face masks in Kuwait and Qatar
18 May 2020
Laws imposed making it compulsory to wear face masks in Kuwait and Qatar
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.