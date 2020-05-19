සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Another 730 persons who violated the curfew, taken into custody

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 10:17

Up to now 59,765 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew. Yesterday only 730 persons were taken into custody for violating the curfew, the Police Media Division said. At the same time, 16,668 vehicles have been taken into police custody. 

