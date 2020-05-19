Another 730 persons who violated the curfew, taken into custody

Up to now 59,765 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew. Yesterday only 730 persons were taken into custody for violating the curfew, the Police Media Division said. At the same time, 16,668 vehicles have been taken into police custody.
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 10:17
