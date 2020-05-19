98 civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today

More civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today
98 Civilians quarantined at the Sri Lanka Air force Quarantine Centre in Palaly were released today, the Sri Lanka Air Force said.
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 10:13
