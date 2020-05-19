සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Supreme Court hearing of the election petition commences - Second day

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 10:31

Supreme+Court+hearing+of+the+election+petition+commences+-+Second+day+

The fundamental rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking revocation of the gazette declaring the conduction of the General Election taken up for hearing before the Five-member Bench commenced a short while ago.

The Bench comprised Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

President's Counsel M. A. Summanthiran who appeared for the petitioner Attorney-at-Law Charitha Goonaratne, addressing the Court yesterday stated that the Election Commission had set a date for the election at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) had named the coronavirus as a pandemic in early March. 

He pointed out that the authorities have violated not only the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act but also the Fundamental Rights of the people of the country by not convening within three months as per the provisions of the Constitution.

The President's Counsel also stated that the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President dissolving Parliament from March 2 has now become null and void since it was not possible to convene parliament within the stipulated three months. He fruther stated there is no possibility of conducting elections on April 25, or new Parliament convening on or before  May 14.

He said that the days cannot be separated from the dissolution itself. therefore, the entire proclamation issued is void.




Gin Ganga at minor flood level
Gin Ganga at minor flood level
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 14:21

Water level of Ging Ganga is at minor flood level at Thawalama & Baddegama; People in Neluwa, Thawalama & Kotapola are advised to evacuate to safe... Read More

Ten more Covid-19 patients recover
Ten more Covid-19 patients recover
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 13:05

Ten more persons infected with the Covid-19 virus have recovered and been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka... Read More

Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange begins on a positive note
Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange begins on a positive note
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 13:06

The Colombo Stock Exchange began the day’s activities positively. Initially the S & P Sri Lanka20 Index showed an increase of 2.54 percent and... Read More



Trending News

News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
18 May 2020
News of my arrival is false - DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter speaks (Video)
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
Winds of 200 kilometers per hour due to the cyclone 'Ampan'
18 May 2020
Winds of 200 kilometers per hour due to the cyclone 'Ampan'
Registration for overseas employment from 20 May
18 May 2020
Registration for overseas employment from 20 May
Northern Security Forces instructed to prevent gatherings or meetings under Quarantine regulations
18 May 2020
Northern Security Forces instructed to prevent gatherings or meetings under Quarantine regulations

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.