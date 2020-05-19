Kalu Ganga at overflow levels - residents warned, request to be vigilant

Kalu Ganga has come to the brink of the overflow levels and therefore, the Irrigation Department has advised the residents of the low lands of the Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Ayagama, Niriella and Elapatha Divisional Secretariats to be vigilant.
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 11:21
