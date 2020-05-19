Former President explains SLFP path in general election (Video)

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) President Maithripala Sirisena says that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will conduct its election campaign in the forthcoming parliamentary election with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.



Speaking to the media after the SLFP central committee meeting held yesterday (18th) the former president made this statement.



The SLFP Central Committee met yesterday afternoon at the party headquarters in Darley Road, Colombo and the meeting lasted for nearly two hours.



