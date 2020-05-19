Heavy+rains+exceeding+200+mm+in+six+districts

The Department of Meteorology states that the prevailing rainy conditions will continue in the South Western part of the island, particularly in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



Heavy showers (more than 200mm) are also expected at some places in the Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speeds will be increase upto 50-60 kmph and the Department of Meteorology also states that necessary precautions should be taken to minimize the damages caused by lightning