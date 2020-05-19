The request for bail from former Chairman of the Timber Corporation who took a bribe of 20 million, has been rejected

The bail application submitted by former Chairman of State Timber Corporation Piyadasa Dissanayake who was found guilty of obtaining a bribe of Rs. 20 million, has been rejected by the Western Provincial First Permanent Three-judge High Court today.

This request for bail was taken up for hearing in the presence of the bench of judges comprising of Sampath Abeykone, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

The bench of judges said that since there was no adequate evidence as to grant bail, the request was rejected.

It was informed that the decision on the request for bail submitted by former President Maithripala Sirisena’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Kusumdasa Mahanama who was also sentenced to prison will be given on 1 June.

On 09 May 2018 or a date close to it, these two persons had requested a bribe of Rs. 54 million, from an Indian Businessman to make arrangements and help him to buy waste material from the Kantalai Sugar Company and had obtained a sum of Rs. 20 million from this amount.

Announcing the verdict, the Western Provincial First Permanent Three-judge High Court ordered on December 12 of last year a 20-year prison term for the former President’s Chief of Staff and 12 years rigorous imprisonment for the former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation.

Meanwhile, hearing of 07 fundamental rights petitions regarding the Gazette Notifications issued on holding the Parliamentary Election on 20 June and to dissolve Parliament, requesting them to be annulled, for the second day has commenced.

The hearings are taking place in the presence of a five-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

The attorney-at-law representing the first petitioner completed submitting facts yesterday and the attorney-at-law for the second petitioner is due to present his facts today.