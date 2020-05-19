සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A request to set up civil sub-committees to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading within society

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 14:18

Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Navin De Soysa said that in order to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading within society civil sub-committees should be set up at Grama Niladhari Division level.

The Government Information Department said that 10 of the 11 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday were members of the Navy.

The other individual was one who had come to this country from Singapore and was in quarantine.

The number of Coronavirus infected persons in this country is 992 and 569 of them have recovered. Meanwhile, 98 persons who were under quarantine at the Palaly Air force quarantine center left for their homes subsequent to completing their period of quarantine.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that Sri Lanka was in a top position among countries which had controlled the Covid-19 virus. He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme telecast on Hiru TV.

Public Health Inspectors of Chilaw sealed a Barber Salon in Chilaw which was being maintained violating the quarantine act.

Our Hiru Correspondent said that the Barber’s Salon which was sealed was located in Weerakelle Watte – Chilaw.

Although permission had been granted to reopen this Salon, shaving the beard was not allowed. This place was sealed since they did not follow health instructions and engaged in shaving beards.

Meanwhile, at a moment when the Coronavirus has become a pandemic, a Pakistani Supreme Court has issued an order that it is not a pandemic.

Accordingly, this Supreme Court has ordered that all restrictions in place within the country be removed. 42,125 persons infected with the virus has been reported from Pakistan while the number of deaths is 903.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has declared that he began using the drug Hydroxychloroquin which is being used to treat Coronavirus infected patients, since two weeks ago.

The 73 year old President took steps to give this drug which is used to treat Malaria to Coronavirus infected patients.

