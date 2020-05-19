Ten+more+Covid-19+patients+recover

Ten more persons infected with the Covid-19 virus have recovered and been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 569, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 13:05
Water level of Ging Ganga is at minor flood level at Thawalama & Baddegama; People in Neluwa, Thawalama & Kotapola are advised to evacuate to safe... Read More
The Colombo Stock Exchange began the day’s activities positively. Initially the S & P Sri Lanka20 Index showed an increase of 2.54 percent and... Read More
Former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the General Election should be held according to instructions and guidance from the health sectors and... Read More