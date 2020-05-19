Further+hearing+of+petitions+in+relation+to+the+General+Election+to+continue+tomorrow

Consideration of the Fundamental Rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking the revocation of the gazette declaring the General Election to be conducted on 20 June and the Proclamation of the dissolution of parliament, has been postponed for tomorrow.

The hearing of the petitions for the second day began this morning before a five-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda. Accordingly, the seven petitions will be considered tomorrow at 10.00 am.