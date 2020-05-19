Former+MP+Mahinda+Samarasinghe+removed+from+the+SLFP

Former Member of Parliament Mahinda Samarasinghe has been removed from membership of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. This was announced by the General Secretary of the Party Dayasiri Jayasekera.
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 15:38
