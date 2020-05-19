Several houses in Nawalapitiya flooded due to overflowing of the Mahaweli River (Photos)

Several houses in the Nawalapitiya area have been inundated with the Mahaweli River overflowing due to the heavy rains in the central hills.The houses in Jayasundaraowita village in Nawalapitiya, which belongs to the Nawalapitiya Divisional Secretariat, have been submerged.Nawalapitiya Police stated that 10 families have been displaced due to this and the IDPs have been temporarily stopped at their relatives' homes.