සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The oldest coronavirus infected person in Sri Lanka, a 96-year-old woman recovers

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 20:00

The+oldest+coronavirus+infected+person+in+Sri+Lanka%2C+a+96-year-old+woman+recovers

The oldest coronavirus infected person in Sri Lanka a 96-year-old woman has recovered and left the hospital.

She was referred to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center from Beruwala and was admitted to Welikanda Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus and was transferred to the IDH hospital due to symptoms of Cholera.

Sri Lanka continues to record over 50% recoveries, with the current recovery rate including these new cases being 55.78%. 

The global recovery rate at the moment is around 39.16%, while in USA that has the highest reported cases in the world, the recovery rate is below 25%

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that it will be possible to ease the curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts within a short period of time.

He made this statement while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta' telecast on Hiru TV.

Meanwhile, another 10 people who have contracted the coronavirus have been discharged from the hospital today.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that the number of recovered persons has increased to 569.

Six people who were being treated at the IDH hospital and two who received treatment at the Iranwila Hospital and two others who received treatment from the Homagama Base Hospital have been discharged.

Meanwhile, 414 more Coronavirus patients are under medical supervision.

According to the Navy media unit, the number of navy personnel recovering from the hospital has been increased to 209.

Health guidelines released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors
Health guidelines released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:54

Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1021
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1021
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:31

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1021 according to the latest information... Read More

Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam expects Pakistan to be in the top three
Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam expects Pakistan to be in the top three
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:10

Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam says he hopes to bring the Pakistan team into the top three of the ODI rankings.He said he hopes to follow Imran Khan's... Read More



Trending News

Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000
19 May 2020
Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000
Balangoda town inundated by a huge deluge, as never before seen in history (video)
19 May 2020
Balangoda town inundated by a huge deluge, as never before seen in history (video)
98 civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today
19 May 2020
98 civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.