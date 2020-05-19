සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Stock Exchange record upward trend for the fifth consecutive day

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 20:14

Stock+Exchange+record+upward+trend+for+the+fifth+consecutive+day
The Colombo Stock Exchange's index rose for the fifth consecutive day.

The All Share Price Index rose by 94.18 points to 4,701.

The S&P Twenty Index rose 38.94 points to 1886.

Total turnover was Rs. 1.18 billion.
Health guidelines released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors
Health guidelines released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:54

Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1021
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1021
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:31

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1021 according to the latest information... Read More

Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam expects Pakistan to be in the top three
Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam expects Pakistan to be in the top three
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:10

Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam says he hopes to bring the Pakistan team into the top three of the ODI rankings.He said he hopes to follow Imran Khan's... Read More



Trending News

Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000
19 May 2020
Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000
Balangoda town inundated by a huge deluge, as never before seen in history (video)
19 May 2020
Balangoda town inundated by a huge deluge, as never before seen in history (video)
98 civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today
19 May 2020
98 civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.