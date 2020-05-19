Maha Sanga expresses their views about the cyber attack on the Hiru Media Network (Video)

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 20:52
Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19... Read More
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1021 according to the latest information... Read More
Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam says he hopes to bring the Pakistan team into the top three of the ODI rankings.He said he hopes to follow Imran Khan's... Read More