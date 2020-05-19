No one cam be allowed to celebrate terrorism - Gammanpila (Video)

Udaya Gammanpila expressed these views at a media briefing held today regarding the event.
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 22:59
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1023 according to the latest information... Read More
Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa held a protest in Kalutara today demanding the release of former MP Rajitha Senaratne who was remanded in connection... Read More
Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19... Read More