Sajith's agitation for Rajitha amidst the coronavirus pandemic (Video)

A motorcyclist on his way objected to the protest;
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 22:57
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1023 according to the latest information... Read More
A ceremony was held in Jaffna yesterday under the patronage of former Northern Provincial Councilor MK Sivajilingam, to commemorate those who died in the... Read More
Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19... Read More