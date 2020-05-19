සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sajith's agitation for Rajitha amidst the coronavirus pandemic (Video)

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 22:57

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa held a protest in Kalutara today demanding the release of former MP Rajitha Senaratne who was remanded in connection with the white news conference.

A motorcyclist on his way objected to the protest;



Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1023
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 23:17

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1023 according to the latest information... Read More

No one cam be allowed to celebrate terrorism - Gammanpila (Video)
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 22:59

A ceremony was held in Jaffna yesterday under the patronage of former Northern Provincial Councilor MK Sivajilingam, to commemorate those who died in the... Read More

Health guidelines released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:54

Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Five out of the last six Covid-19 infected persons from the Navy
19 May 2020
Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000
19 May 2020
Balangoda town inundated by a huge deluge, as never before seen in history (video)
19 May 2020
98 civilians who completed their quarantine period, released today
19 May 2020
International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
