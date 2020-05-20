සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Impact of Amphan cyclone reduces - Water level in Kalu, Ging and Nilvala rivers subside

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 8:32

The Super Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” lay centered as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbouring areas, about 1250 km North-east of Trincomalee.

It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards away from the island across the west Bengal coast during this afternoon.

Due to the influence of the system, Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Heavy showers about 100 millimetres are expected in the western slope of the central hills, particularly in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.

Further with the rain, the water levels which increased in the Kalu, Nilvala, and Ging rivers have currently started to subside gradually according to the disaster management center.

The National building research organization also announced that the landslide warning issued to certain high risk zones identified in the Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts has been extended until 2.30 pm today.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND;

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.
Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (45-55) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.
State of Sea:
The sea areas around the island can be rough and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Potuvil will be very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected
during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

