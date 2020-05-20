Third+day+of+election+petitions+being+considered

The petition filed against the holding of the general election on 20th June and the dissolution of parliament will be taken up before the supreme court today for the third day.

The consideration of the petitions is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. before a five-judge bench comprising of chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buvaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abruu, Priyantha Jayawardhana and Vijith Malalgoda.

Attorneys-at-law appearing for the petitioners pointed out before the supreme court yesterday that the new parliament should meet within three months after the president issues a gazette notification declaring a general election.

But they stated that since it is not possible in the current background to hold an election and for a new parliament to meet by 02 June, the gazette notification the president had issued was null and void.

They also said that convening parliament within three months was a requirement for protecting the people’s sovereignty and that according to the constitution the president should participate in parliamentary sessions once every three months.