Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 9:49

A young man has committed suicide due to false information about him that was posted on Social Media.

This young man from Jaffna had been upset due to some false information about him being circulated on Social Media and had committed suicide by hanging from a tree yesterday (19).

Rajan Dileepan, the young man of 28 years who was resident at Kalviyankadu Chemmani in Jaffna had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the Navakkuli Bridge, Jaffna, the Chavakachcheri Police said.

Subsequent to a lot of false information about this young man being posted on Facebook Social Media he too had set up a false Facebook account and sent it to several persons and then committed suicide, our Correspondent said.

The deceased young man was working at a center where vehicles were being inspected for emissions and certificates were issued in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna and he had committed suicide thus when he was returning from his place of work.

The Chavakachcheri Police had discovered the young man's body and launched investigations into the incident.







