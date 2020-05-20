Another 660 persons who violated the curfew, arrested

During the 24-hour period ending at 6.00 this morning, another 660 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested.

The Police Media Division said that during this same period, 256 vehicles were taken into the custody of the Police as well.

Accordingly, from 20 March until today, 60,425 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew and the number of vehicles taken into police custody is 16,924.

Meanwhile, legal action has been filed against 17,193 persons who violated the curfew and 6,480 among them have been punished, the Police Media Division said.