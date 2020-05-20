සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A risk of the percentage of carbon dioxide increasing in the atmosphere

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 11:10

Scientists express their views that there is a risk, the percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere which had dropped to a minimum due to the spread of the Coronavirus could increase.

As a result of the spread of the virus and global economic activities decreasing the percentage of carbon dioxide fell by about 17 percent.

It was revealed that a larger percentage of carbon dioxide had been released to the environment via vehicles.

Anyhow, with the re-opening of many countries around the world and running of motor vehicles increasing, scientists have declared that the percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will increase by a larger percentage.

Previously, a group of researchers in New York said that in comparison with last year, the quantity of carbon dioxide being emitted by vehicles had dropped by 50 percent.

At the same time, emission of heated gases on earth too had fallen rapidly. This team of researchers had pointed out that the reason for this was the emission of various gases connected to energy and transport had dropped considerably.  

