Objections from a group of UNP members of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha against Rehan Jayawickrema continuing in the post of Chairman (video)

The Chairman of the Weligama Urban Council Rehan D. W. Jayawickrema was elected to the post representing the United National Party.

Anyhow, with the UNP separating into two factions, he handed over nominations last March for the Matara District representing the Sajith faction (Samagi Jana Balavegaya) for this time’s Parliamentary Election.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Weligama Urban Council Rehan Jayawickrema obtained required leave and was prepared for the election, our Correspondent said.

However, holding the election was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Our Correspondent reported that accordingly, the leave obtained by Rehan Jayawickrema came to an end.

Subsequently, Rehan Jayawickrema is alleged to have served as the Chairman of the Weligama Urban Council even while he was to contest the election.

On 6 May, members of the Urban Council point out that violating election laws the Chairman participated at the monthly meeting of the Weligama Urban Council.

Not only that, a group of members of the Weligama Urban Council allege that for the final time yesterday (19), violating election laws, a meeting of the Urban Council had been summoned.

Anyhow, the meeting had commenced under Jayawickrema’s patronage and presenting a letter sent by the Election Commission to the Council UNP member Arinda Sanath Kumara said that accordingly the Chairman did not have the authority to carry out affairs of the Urban Council.

Then Rehan Jayawickrema had expressed his objection to Arinda Sanath Kumara.

Later, Rehan Jayawickrema handed over affairs to Deputy Chairman Minhaj and left the meeting.

The significance was that while there was a resolution that had been unanimously passed that no member could leave during a meeting, the Chairman violated this rule and left.

On this occasion Arinda Sanath Kumara said that Rehan Jayawickrema tried to use influence on media institutions and journalists regarding a revelation on Hiru Media in connection with a woman who died recently in the town of Weligama.

Pointing out that under the Municipal Council Ordinance Act he said that it was not mentioned anywhere in this Act that the Chairman has the authority to use influence on media in an arbitrary manner.

The member had then agreed upon this opening and declared that the Weligama Urban Council regrets the influenced on the media.

However, as the Chairman of the Weligama Urban Council Rehan Jayawickrema says he has the authority to work at the Council even if he was contesting the election and had pointed out that there are similar examples within the country.

Our Reporter said that accordingly he has submitted arguments that while Parliament, Prime Minister and the Cabinet have been dissolved they still carry out their duties in those posts.

The Chairman had further said that the letter sent by the Election Commission is not of importance to him and that he will continue to work at the Urban Council since he works under the Commissioner of Local Government and the Governor.