සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Member of the Election Commission Hoole, rejects allegations

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 14:20

+Member+of+the+Election+Commission+Hoole%2C+rejects+allegations

Member of the Election Commission Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole said that he rejects the allegations being made against him that he arrived at the Election Commission violating quarantine laws.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Team he said that he arrived at the Election Commission since he was asked to come.

Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole appeared at the Election Commission yesterday and day before together with his daughter who was in quarantine to protect herself from the Coronavirus.

When the staff of the Election Commission got to know this they had objected to his coming yesterday and with the intervention of a senior officer they had left the Commission.

It is reported that steps were taken to disinfect the entire Election Commission premises.

Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole’s daughter had arrived in the island from abroad and spent 14 days in quarantine in a hotel and she had completed the specified period of quarantine last Monday.

She had been asked to engage in self-quarantine for another 14 days at home and accordingly they were due to go to the Professor’s house in Jaffna.

Anyhow, in the meantime, the Professor had arrived at the Election Commission together with his daughter in a vehicle belonging to the Jaffna Election Office.

Later the staff of the Election Commission had objected to his arrival.

Meanwhile, a special discussion is underway between District Assistant Election Commissioners and the Election Commission.

It is reported that at this discussion being held at the Election Commission in Rajagiriya the General Election as well as how future activities of the Commission should be carried out is due to be talked about.

This discussion is being held without Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole being present. The attention of the Election Commission was focused on getting him to participate through video technology.

Anyhow, we made an inquiry from Professor Hoole about this. He said that since he was not properly informed about this discussion, he did not attend.

Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)
Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:16

Under the procedure to maintain court affairs using modern technology successfully, for the first time in the history of the Judiciary hearing of cases... Read More

357 more Coronavirus infected Navy personnel are still under treatment
357 more Coronavirus infected Navy personnel are still under treatment
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:12

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the total number of Navy personnel infected by the Coronavirus at present is 578. 221 personnel... Read More

Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)
Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:11

The Meteorology Department warns fishing and naval communities not to engage in any activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening. The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
20 May 2020
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
20 May 2020
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
20 May 2020
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
20 May 2020
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.