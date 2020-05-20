Number+of+members+of+the+Navy+who+have+recovered+from+the+Covid-19+virus+increases+to+221

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the number of members of the Navy who have recovered from the Covid-19 virus has now increased to 221.
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 14:21
