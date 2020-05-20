සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 positive patients worldwide exceed five million

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 14:21

Covid-19+positive+patients+worldwide+exceed+five+million

The number of Covid-19 positive patients worldwide is now 5,000,599.

The number of deaths is 325,156.

Foreign Reports say that 1,970,918 persons have recovered from the Covid-19 worldwide.

Meanwhile, the highest number of deaths in Brazil was reported yesterday.

That was 1,179. The number of persons who contracted the virus in Brazil 271,885 and the number of deaths is 17,983.

Singapore has decided to relax travel and quarantine laws from 2 of next month.

Foreign reports said that this decision was made, focusing attention on the percentage of patients being reported and the impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours 411 newly infected persons have been reported in India.

The total number of infected persons in India is now 106,886 and the number of deaths reported from that country is 3,303. 

Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)
Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:16

Under the procedure to maintain court affairs using modern technology successfully, for the first time in the history of the Judiciary hearing of cases... Read More

357 more Coronavirus infected Navy personnel are still under treatment
357 more Coronavirus infected Navy personnel are still under treatment
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:12

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the total number of Navy personnel infected by the Coronavirus at present is 578. 221 personnel... Read More

Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)
Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:11

The Meteorology Department warns fishing and naval communities not to engage in any activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening. The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
20 May 2020
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
20 May 2020
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
20 May 2020
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
20 May 2020
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.