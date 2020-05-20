සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Investigations into the Navy Cluster from which Coronavirus patients are being reported (video)

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 15:07

Investigations+into+the+Navy+Cluster+from+which+Coronavirus+patients+are+being+reported+%28video%29
Deputy Director General of Public Health Consultant Dr. Pabha Palihawadana said that investigations have been launched regarding the Navy Cluster from which the most number of patients infected with the Coronavirus are being reported from.

According to the report issued for the last time by the Epidemiology Unit four new members of the Navy infected with the virus have been identified and accordingly the number of persons reported to have contracted the virus within the last 24 hours is 35, the Ministry of Health said.

All of them were members of them were from the Navy. Accordingly, the total number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in this country has increased to 1027.

Anyhow, Deputy Director General of Public Health Consultant Dr. Pabha Palihawadana said when she participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning that during the past twenty days no Coronavirus infected patient was reported from within external society.

Obtaining of samples at random from selected persons including traders and natamis was carried out at the Manning Market premises in Colombo this morning.

This was done by medical officers of the Colombo Municipal Council. Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that bio-samples of about 100 individuals will be sent for PCR testing.  

Meanwhile, the operation of buses between districts and provinces where there was no risk commenced today. It is possible to travel while complying with health protection methods only for essential matters.

Anyhow, our Hiru Correspondents said that in certain areas, adequate buses had not been deployed.

At the same time, railway authorities have allowed employees of both the state and private sectors to travel in trains from today without reserving of seats, by showing their workplace identity cards. However, it was apparent that there was a lesser number of persons from among persons who had obtained prior permission to travel by train previously. The Deputy General Manager of the Railway Department V. S. Polwattage mentioned this to the Hiru News Team.

Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)
Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:16

Under the procedure to maintain court affairs using modern technology successfully, for the first time in the history of the Judiciary hearing of cases... Read More

357 more Coronavirus infected Navy personnel are still under treatment
357 more Coronavirus infected Navy personnel are still under treatment
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:12

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the total number of Navy personnel infected by the Coronavirus at present is 578. 221 personnel... Read More

Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)
Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:11

The Meteorology Department warns fishing and naval communities not to engage in any activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening. The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
20 May 2020
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
20 May 2020
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
20 May 2020
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
20 May 2020
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.