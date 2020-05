Former Member of Parliament Lakshman Kiriella representing the Samagi Janabalavegaya said that they are not afraid of holding an election and that their party is objecting only to conducting an election under the Coronavirus pandemic.



He made this comment at a media briefing summoned by the Samagi Janabalavegaya in Colombo today.



Anyhow, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna alleges that the Samagi Janabalavegaya which says that under the prevailing situation the election should be postponed engaged in a protest at Kalutara violating rules and regulations of quarantine.



Former Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena made this comment at a media briefing held in Colombo today.