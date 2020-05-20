+Individuals+engaged+in+the+field+of+Weddings+meet+the+Prime+Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that steps will be taken into the future to provide solutions that will not cause health problems subsequent to a discussion with individuals engaged in jobs in the field of weddings regarding difficulties they are facing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Prime Minister made this comment during this discussion held at his official residence on Wijerama Mawatha yesterday.



Beauticians, hair stylists, photographers, cameramen, owners of function halls and those providing food engaged in jobs in this field numbering more than four hundred thousand pointed out the problems they are facing due to the current situation.



The Prime Minister who said that arrangements are being made to methodically open the country while control the Coronavirus, emphasized that work should be carried out according to health instructions.



Meanwhile Dr. Lakshman Gamlath said that special guidelines have not been issued by the Ministry of Health regarding holding of weddings.



He made this comment, expressing his views on news being exchanged on social media that new guidelines had been issued for weddings.



Dr. Gamlath further said that the guidelines issued on 27 April remain the same.