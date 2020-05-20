Warnings not to engage in fishing and naval activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening (video)

The Meteorology Department warns fishing and naval communities not to engage in any activities in the Northern Bay of Bengal until tomorrow evening.

The Department said that the impact of the Amphan hurricane on the weather in the island will recede from today onwards.

The Meteorology Department said that the hurricane was in the Northwestern Bay of Bengal, East of Trincomalee at 8.30 am today.

This system is travelling towards the East inclined to the North and away from the island and it is expected that it would reach landfall in Bangladesh by this evening.

Anyhow, as a result of this the speed of winds in sea areas from Mannar to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee and from Galle to Hambantota via Pottuvil could increase to about 60 kilometers per hour.

With wind speeds of up to 100 to 150 kilometers per hour in the Northern Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas attacking winds with speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour could be experienced.

Waves off coastal areas in seas from Mannar to Colombo, Galle and Hambantota through Pottuvil could be as high as 2 – 2.5 meters and as a result, waves could encroach land areas too, the Meteorology Department said.

At the same times seas off the coast of Mannar to Kankesanturai through Trincomalee and Galle to Hambantota through Pottuvil could be rough.



