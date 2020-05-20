Revised+contact+numbers+for+the+services+provided+by+the+Department+of+Motor+Traffic

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith C. K. Alahakoon said that due to a technical fault, the telephone number introduced to obtain services, reserve dates and for inquiries from the Motor Vehicle Transfers Branch will be amended.

At the same time, the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith C. K. Alahakoon said that a new number will be introduced for making inquiries about luxury taxes.

The previously allocated number for Motor Vehicle Transfers at the Narahenpita Office was 0706354113 and the amended number is 0706354108.

Accordingly, C. K. Alahakoon said that by calling this new number, times can be reserved to obtain services regarding motor vehicle transfers.

In addition, to reserve a time for paying luxury taxes, the number 0706354107 at the Narahenpita office, has been introduced.