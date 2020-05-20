සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Revised contact numbers for the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:26

Revised+contact+numbers+for+the+services+provided+by+the+Department+of+Motor+Traffic

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith C. K. Alahakoon said that due to a technical fault, the telephone number introduced to obtain services, reserve dates and for inquiries from the Motor Vehicle Transfers Branch will be amended.

At the same time, the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith C. K. Alahakoon said that a new number will be introduced for making inquiries about luxury taxes.

The previously allocated number for Motor Vehicle Transfers at the Narahenpita Office was 0706354113 and the amended number is 0706354108.

Accordingly, C. K. Alahakoon said that by calling this new number, times can be reserved to obtain services regarding motor vehicle transfers.

In addition, to reserve a time for paying luxury taxes, the number 0706354107 at the Narahenpita office, has been introduced. 



Another revelation at the Commission probing into the Easter attack, regarding Saharan
Another revelation at the Commission probing into the Easter attack, regarding Saharan
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:52

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack, that the suicide bombers, including Saharan Hashim, had roamed around Colombo... Read More

President and Prime Minster calls on Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thero
President and Prime Minster calls on Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thero
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:48

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa an d Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapakse visited Dharmapalarama Vihara in Mount Lavinia and called on the Chief Incumbent Uththarithara... Read More

Ten thousand persons in quarantine centres discharged - 357 Navy personnel receiving treatment
Ten thousand persons in quarantine centres discharged - 357 Navy personnel receiving treatment
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:34

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the total number of Navy personnel infected by the Coronavirus at present is 578. 221... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
19 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha can be relaxed - DG Health Services (Video)
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
20 May 2020
35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
20 May 2020
Buses to operate between non risk districts today onwards
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
20 May 2020
Youth kills himself due to false information posted on social media
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
20 May 2020
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.