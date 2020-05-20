සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 17:16

Under the procedure to maintain court affairs using modern technology successfully, for the first time in the history of the Judiciary hearing of cases using video technology commenced today.

The Ministry of Justice said that this is being done first as a pilot project connecting the Courts at Hulftsdorp and the Prison.

This consists of special software and instead of bringing prison detainees to Court, they are produced before the Judiciary through the technological premises established at the prison.

The Ministry said further that plans are being prepared to expand this technology so that it covers the entire island.

Another revelation at the Commission probing into the Easter attack, regarding Saharan
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:52

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack, that the suicide bombers, including Saharan Hashim, had roamed around Colombo... Read More

President and Prime Minster calls on Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thero
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:48

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa an d Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapakse visited Dharmapalarama Vihara in Mount Lavinia and called on the Chief Incumbent Uththarithara... Read More

Ten thousand persons in quarantine centres discharged - 357 Navy personnel receiving treatment
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:34

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the total number of Navy personnel infected by the Coronavirus at present is 578. 221... Read More



