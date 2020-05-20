Millions brace as Cyclone Amphan reaches India and Bangladesh - 180 SL fishermen return safely from Indonesia

Ferocious wind and rains are lashing to parts of eastern India and Bangladesh as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall. Millions of people were evacuated in anticipation of the storm, which originated in the Bay of Bengal.

The storm, the first super cyclone in the area since 1999, is forecast to cause deadly storm surges, severe flooding and mudslides.

The coronavirus and social-distancing measures have made mass evacuations more difficult for authorities.Meanwhile, even though the impact of the hurricane has not directly affected the country, the Meteorology Department forecasts further showers exceeding 150 mm during next 24 hoursin the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces.

The wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island especially over the western slopes of the central hills.

The Department of Irrigation states that the water level of the Kalu, Gin and Nilwala rivers is gradually decreasing.

However, the early landslide warning given to the districts of Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya continues.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department stated that 30 multi-day fishing boats that were heading to Indonesia to safeguard from the cyclone are returning to Sri Lanka safely. Speaking to the Hiru news team Chief Radio Officer, Padmapriya Tissera stated that there are about 180 fishermen on board.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Disaster Management Center Pradeep Kodippili stated that the fishermen have been informed not to engage in fishing activities.