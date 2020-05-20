සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ten thousand persons in quarantine centres discharged - 357 Navy personnel receiving treatment

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:34

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the total number of Navy personnel infected by the Coronavirus at present is 578. 

221 Navy personnel among them have recovered fully and been discharged from hospitals while another 357 are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 10 thousand 103 persons who undertook quarantine at their centers have already been discharged.


Colombo Municipal Council officials inspected hairdressing centers in Pettah today and also ordered the closure of a hairdressing center that was operating without adhering to proper health procedures.

Meanwhile, a barber and his wife had objected to the public health inspector who had gone to inquire about them cutting hair in a tent, while their salon was situated close by at Aluthgama, Bandaragama.

Steps have been taken to self-quarantine two teachers who have conducted external classes along with the 14 children in the Talawakele area in violation of quarantine regulations.

Meanwhile, the officers of the Inland Revenue Department including its Commissioner-General Nadun Guruge has donated their salary for the month of May of three million rupees to the COVID-19 Health and Social Security Fund today.

The donation was made at the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence on Wijerama Mawatha.

In addition, the Commissioner-General and other Commissioners of the Inland Revenue Department separately donated nearly one million rupees to the Widows and Orphans Fund.

Another revelation at the Commission probing into the Easter attack, regarding Saharan
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:52

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack, that the suicide bombers, including Saharan Hashim, had roamed around Colombo... Read More

President and Prime Minster calls on Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thero
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:48

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa an d Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapakse visited Dharmapalarama Vihara in Mount Lavinia and called on the Chief Incumbent Uththarithara... Read More

Wigneswaran makes another controversial statement
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:45

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Province CV Wigneswaran states that he does not think it was wrong for the LTTE cadres led by Velupillai Prabhakaran... Read More



